New online option for Wisconsinites to order custom plates

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, WI-- The Wisconsin DMV launched a new online service to get a custom license plate.

The online resource will take you step by step on choosing from 52 plate options and how to customize them.

The online resource will allow you to order plates and estimate and pay fees for the new customized plates.

The DMV says last year, over 33,000 special order plates were ordered from the Wisconsin DMV.

The DMV says it usually takes 5 to 10 business days for customers to receive a special plate or 4 to 6 weeks.

Click here to get started.

