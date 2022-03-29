Single-vehicle rollover crash injures 2 people in Pierce County Sunday

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (PIERCE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A single-vehicle rollover crash hurt two people in Pierce County Sunday.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Francisco Rivera of Red Wing, Minn. and 36-year-old Cassy Hoven of Ellsworth were trapped inside the vehicle after it rolled over on County Highway K between 790th Street and Highway 63 about two miles southwest of Ellsworth.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Rivera lost control of the vehicle he was driving and went into the ditch on the north side of the road Sunday at 7:23 p.m. The vehicle rolled over, and both Rivera and Hoven needed to be removed by first responders. Both were taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing by ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene of the crash.

