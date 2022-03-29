Advertisement

Single-vehicle rollover crash injures 2 people in Pierce County Sunday

The crash happened about two miles southwest of Ellsworth Sunday evening.
The crash happened about two miles southwest of Ellsworth Sunday evening.
The crash happened about two miles southwest of Ellsworth Sunday evening.(WSAZ)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (PIERCE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A single-vehicle rollover crash hurt two people in Pierce County Sunday.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Francisco Rivera of Red Wing, Minn. and 36-year-old Cassy Hoven of Ellsworth were trapped inside the vehicle after it rolled over on County Highway K between 790th Street and Highway 63 about two miles southwest of Ellsworth.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Rivera lost control of the vehicle he was driving and went into the ditch on the north side of the road Sunday at 7:23 p.m. The vehicle rolled over, and both Rivera and Hoven needed to be removed by first responders. Both were taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing by ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Lake Hallie Police: Man threatens officers, hospital staff during OWI arrest Saturday
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Gas thief caught on surveillance video carrying buckets of gas from cars at auto dealership.
WATCH: Gas thief caught on video stealing buckets of gas from Illinois car dealership

Latest News

The School District of Cadott considered a parent's request to remove books from the K-6 library.
Cadott school board makes final decision on possible book removals
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity Receives $2 Million Gift
Cadott School Board Considers Book Removal
Cadott School Board Considers Book Removal