Advertisement

Students get their 15 minutes of fame at a photo shoot

Photos will be displayed at a Community Disability Resource Fair
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Local photographer Dave Junion is giving students with special needs a chance to shine for a good cause. Junion is doing individual photo shoots for students with disabilities.

“A lot of students have never experienced this and they just feel so special,” said Trish Masanz, the transition program support teacher at Wausau School District.

Masanz said the experience gives students their fifteen minutes of fame.

The pictures will be turned into professional posters and displayed at a community disability resource fair on Monday, April 4.

Several students said they were nervous before the shoot.

“He does a great job getting the students to relax and enjoy the photo shoot.”

But, after it began it was all smiles and giggles.

“Dave is such a funny guy and I think it’s one person you’ll meet…if he messes with you, don’t be afraid to laugh,” said one Wausau student.

It’s not the first time Junion has donated his time.

“He’s done this for years for Everest and we are just so, we just feel so privileged to be a part of this,” said Masanz.

A student said he can’t wait to see the finished product.

“You can see all kinds of personalities coming through and just letting them shine, it’s wonderful,” said Masanz.

The Community Disability Resource Fair is Monday, April 4th at 4:30. RSVP by calling 715-679-5526.

Resource Fair Flier
Resource Fair Flier(wsaw)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Lake Hallie Police: Man threatens officers, hospital staff during OWI arrest Saturday
32-year-old Lamont Davis was arrested March 27, 2022 by the Eau Claire (Wis.) Police Department...
Eau Claire man arrested for 7th OWI, suspected domestic abuse
Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday
The School District of Cadott considered a parent's request to remove books from the K-6 library.
Cadott school board makes final decision on possible book removals

Latest News

Spring cleaning tips and reminders
Spring cleaning tips and reminders
Spring Cleaning Tips and Reminders
Spring Cleaning Tips and Reminders
Special needs students photographed for a good cause
Special needs students photographed for a good cause
City Considering Private Management for La Crosse Center
City Considering Private Management for La Crosse Center
FILE - Michelle Eisen, a barista at the Buffalo, N.Y., Elmwood Starbucks location, helps out...
Downtown Madison Starbucks workers file for vote on unionization effort