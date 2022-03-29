Advertisement

Summerfest reveals full 2022 lineup

The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - We already knew six of the nine headliners playing Summerfest this year. Now we know the other three, as well as the rest of the acts performing at this year’s three-weekend festival.

On Tuesday, organizers revealed the full lineup for the concert series. The Milwaukee festival’s first three-day run starts June 23 and then returns for the next two weekends.

In the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s full reveal, Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Rod Stewart, and Thomas Rhett were already announced as headliners. Other acts already on the schedule were:

  • Gabby Barrett
  • John Morgan
  • Jaden
  • ¿Téo?
  • Harry Hudson
  • Avril Lavigne
  • Iann Dior
  • The Marias
  • Abby Roberts
  • Cheap Trick
  • Thomas Rhett
Summerfest Information
Full Summerfest Lineup
JUNE 23 WEEKEND

(Headliners in bold)

  • Wu-Tang Clan
  • Wiz Khalifa
  • Anthrax
  • Atmosphere
  • Barenaked Ladies
  • Big Boi
  • Meat Puppets
  • Modest Mouse
  • Rick Springfield
  • Skid Row
  • Steve Aoki
  • Steve Miller Band
  • Violent Femmes
  • War
JUNE 30 WEEKEND

  • Bodeans
  • Commodores
  • Indigo Girls
  • KC & This Sunshine Band
  • Taking Back Sunday
  • Third Eye Blind
  • Todd Rungren
  • Village People
JULY 8 WEEKEND

  • A Flock of Seagulls
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Black Crowes
  • Boyz II Men
  • Charli XCX
  • Death Cab for Cutie
  • Guster
  • John Fogerty

