Ushering in spring at Artisan Forge Studios
Several Eau Claire-based artists who call Artisan Forge Studios home,
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -March in the Chippewa Valley means two thing: getting to enjoy spring and spring-inspired art.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors practicing all art forms, is showcasing a brand new exhibit where you can find both.
Jim Kasmarek of Wood Duck Nation as well as AFS ‘Dancing Forward: Bringing Spring to Life’ featured artists Kelly Speros and Liz Stingl join Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning.
ARTIST PAGES:
The Artisan Forge Studios gallery is open Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
