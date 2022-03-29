Advertisement

Ushering in spring at Artisan Forge Studios

Several Eau Claire-based artists who call Artisan Forge Studios home,
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -March in the Chippewa Valley means two thing: getting to enjoy spring and spring-inspired art.

Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors practicing all art forms, is showcasing a brand new exhibit where you can find both.

Jim Kasmarek of Wood Duck Nation as well as AFS ‘Dancing Forward: Bringing Spring to Life’ featured artists Kelly Speros and Liz Stingl join Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

ARTIST PAGES:

Wood Duck Nation

Kelly Speros Art

Metalsmith Liz Stingl

The Artisan Forge Studios gallery is open Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

