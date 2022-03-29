Wis. Farm Technology Days seeks Chippewa County host for 2024 event

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is seeking a Chippewa County host location for its 2024 event.

According to a release from the event organizers, they are seeking a host with 400 to 500 tillable acres on land that is owned or leased, and can be a part of a joint application.

Other criteria include traffic access, parking and event space on relatively level land, 250 to 350 acres of harvestable crop, adequate storage space and owner control of the land through 2024 are all required.

Anyone interested in applying to host can fill out a form online. The organizers are also seeking committee members and volunteers for 2024.

The event, which was held in Eau Claire County in 2021 and is set to be held in Clark County from July 12-14 in 2022, was first held as Farm Progress Days in 1954. In 2023, the event heads to Baraboo before coming to Chippewa County for 2024. The first organized event was held in 1954, one year after Augusta, Wis. in Eau Claire County hosted a national field plowing contest that helped inspire what would become Farm Technology Days.

Chippewa County first hosted what was known then as Farm Progress Days in 1968, which drew 100,000 people despite heavy rains and up to two feet of mud in the tent area. Chippewa County again hosted what is now known as Farm Technology Days in 2004 at the Hilger Family Farm near Bloomer, which boasted a size of 2,200 acres, and marked some of the more standard additions to the annual event, such as better access for people with disabilities and the first event showcasing lawn and garden equipment as well as specialized equipment for smaller farms.

