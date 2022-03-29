Advertisement

Wis. Farm Technology Days seeks Chippewa County host for 2024 event

The annual event is looking for a 2024 host somewhere in Chippewa County, as well as volunteers and committee members.
[FILE] 2021 Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire, Wis.
[FILE] 2021 Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire, Wis.(weau)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is seeking a Chippewa County host location for its 2024 event.

According to a release from the event organizers, they are seeking a host with 400 to 500 tillable acres on land that is owned or leased, and can be a part of a joint application.

Other criteria include traffic access, parking and event space on relatively level land, 250 to 350 acres of harvestable crop, adequate storage space and owner control of the land through 2024 are all required.

Anyone interested in applying to host can fill out a form online. The organizers are also seeking committee members and volunteers for 2024.

The event, which was held in Eau Claire County in 2021 and is set to be held in Clark County from July 12-14 in 2022, was first held as Farm Progress Days in 1954. In 2023, the event heads to Baraboo before coming to Chippewa County for 2024. The first organized event was held in 1954, one year after Augusta, Wis. in Eau Claire County hosted a national field plowing contest that helped inspire what would become Farm Technology Days.

Chippewa County first hosted what was known then as Farm Progress Days in 1968, which drew 100,000 people despite heavy rains and up to two feet of mud in the tent area. Chippewa County again hosted what is now known as Farm Technology Days in 2004 at the Hilger Family Farm near Bloomer, which boasted a size of 2,200 acres, and marked some of the more standard additions to the annual event, such as better access for people with disabilities and the first event showcasing lawn and garden equipment as well as specialized equipment for smaller farms.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday
Lake Hallie Police: Man threatens officers, hospital staff during OWI arrest Saturday
32-year-old Lamont Davis was arrested March 27, 2022 by the Eau Claire (Wis.) Police Department...
Eau Claire man arrested for 7th OWI, suspected domestic abuse
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’