Wis. vets chairman steps down amid child porn charges

Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three counts of possession of child...
Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three counts of possession of child pornography in January.(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of the Wisconsin veterans policy board has resigned as he battles child pornography charges.

Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three counts of possession of child pornography in January.

Gov. Tony Evers asked him to resign the day after he was charged but the governor’s office says Schmitt ignored the request.

Since Schmitt’s appointment was confirmed by the Senate the governor can’t rescind it unilaterally and must wait for a complaint from a taxpayer to initiate a hearing.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson filed such a complaint Monday.

Hours later Schmitt’s attorney, Chris Hartley, told The Associated Press that Schmitt submitted his letter of resignation.

