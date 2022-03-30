1 person hurt after crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF WHITESTOWN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash in Vernon County Tuesday.

According to a release by the Vernon County Sherriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 131 and County Road F in the Town of Whitestown on March 29 at 10:07 a.m.

The release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Chad Clark of Hillsboro, Wis. was traveling westbound on County Road F in a minivan. Clark reported to authorities that as he approached the intersection, the brakes failed on the minivan. The minivan continued through the intersection, crossed State Highway 131, and entered the southbound ditch, hitting an embankment.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office notes in their release that Clark was wearing his seatbelt and was hurt. Clark was treated and taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non -life-threatening injuries by Ontario EMS.

Also assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Ontario Ambulance Service, Ontario Fire Department, and Kickapoo Valley Reserve Police.

