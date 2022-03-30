Advertisement

Antetokounmpo’s 40 points, late block lead Bucks past 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a basket during the second half of...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and had a game-deciding block of Joel Embiid in the final seconds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams. Khris Middleton scored 22 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for the Bucks, who pulled within a half-game of idle Miami for first place in the East. James Harden had 32 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers, and Embiid recovered from a slow start and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Philadelphia dropped to third place in the East, 1½ games behind the Heat. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the defending NBA champion Bucks.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/29/2022 10:04:29 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Lake Hallie Police: Man threatens officers, hospital staff during OWI arrest Saturday
More contagious Omicron variant picks up the pace in Wisconsin
32-year-old Lamont Davis was arrested March 27, 2022 by the Eau Claire (Wis.) Police Department...
Eau Claire man arrested for 7th OWI, suspected domestic abuse
Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday

Latest News

New bill would fine unruly fans at youth sporting events
New bill would fine unruly fans at youth sporting events
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Report: Former Packers WR Valdes-Scantling signing with Kansas City
Lily wins NCAA DII title
Borgenheimer wins NCAA DII swimming title and vows one final season
(File)
GOAL! Madison tapped to host IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship