Bowl for Kids’ Sake
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin is holding Bowl for Kids’ Sake events with the theme of “Pirate’s Gold”.
April 22 in Menomonie
April 29 in Chippewa Falls
May 6 in River Falls
May 13 in Hudson
May 19, 20, 26, 27 in Eau Claire
BBBS of Northwestern Wisconsin CEO, Wes Escondo, talks about the organization that mentors area youth, and the upcoming Bowl for Kids’ Sake events.
