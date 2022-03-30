Advertisement

Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin to hold Bowl for Kids' Sake events
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin to hold Bowl for Kids' Sake events(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin is holding Bowl for Kids’ Sake events with the theme of “Pirate’s Gold”.

April 22 in Menomonie

April 29 in Chippewa Falls

May 6 in River Falls

May 13 in Hudson

May 19, 20, 26, 27 in Eau Claire

BBBS of Northwestern Wisconsin CEO, Wes Escondo, talks about the organization that mentors area youth, and the upcoming Bowl for Kids’ Sake events.

BBBS of Northwestern Wisconsin

