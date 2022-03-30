Advertisement

Competency hearing set for April 13 in murder and dismemberment case

Taylor Schabusiness
Taylor Schabusiness(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a man in Green Bay has a competency hearing scheduled for April 13.

Taylor Schabusiness is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

Prosecutors allege she murdered Shad Thyrion at a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane. Police were called to the residence early in the morning of Feb. 23 after Shad’s mother found her son’s severed head in a bucket in her basement. Additional body parts were discovered in the home and in Schabusiness’s van.

During a court hearing in March, a judge ordered Schabusiness undergo a mental competency evaluation to determine if she’s capable of understanding the case against her. Attorney Quinn Jolly says he’s concerned about his client’s ability to assist in her own defense.

If Schabusiness is found not competent, the court could order she undergo treatment until she is able to assist in her defense.

After Schabusiness was arrested, she told police she and Thyrion had been doing drugs. After they arrived at the Stony Brook home, they had sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling Thyrion.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill Thyrion, but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

The criminal complaint reads, “Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade. Schabusiness stated the knives should be in a black bag along with the body parts in the basement. Schabusiness indicated that she would use whatever bags she found in the basement to place the body parts into. Schabusiness made the comment that at one point, she did get paranoid and lazy and that she thought it was the ‘dope’ that was making her paranoid.”

She’s being held on a $2 million cash bond.

