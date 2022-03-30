Advertisement

CVTC hosts spring Open House

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Technical College hosted an Open House Tuesday with more than 115 programs for future students to check out.

Attendees had the opportunity to tour the Business and the Health Education Centers, connect with instructors and advisors, and explore services available to students.

College Specialist, Katy Kiley, says the Open House is a great resource for prospective students.

“This is an opportunity for students, perspective students to come out and just learn about all the different programs we offer. In addition to programs here, we also have a lot of our resources here, so things like our diversity team, our library resources are here, our veterans benefits specialists is here so just a lot of resources for students to learn about as well,” Kiley said.

Organizers say it was exciting to have the CVTC Open House back in person this year after previously having a virtual event.

