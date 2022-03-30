Dunn County sex offender released and lives in Menomonie
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of a sex offender that was released to the community and now lives in Menomonie, Wis.
According to the release by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Brian Thibado was released on March 29, 2022. Thibado will live at a home located at N3690 463rd Street. His offenses that occurred in Dunn County include 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, cause child to view or listen to sexual activity, and sex with a child 16 or older.
As a condition of his release, Thibado will be placed on intensive supervision among other conditions.
