Fire destroys house in Tomah Wednesday morning

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A house is destroyed after a fire early Wednesday morning in the City of Tomah.

The Tomah Police Department said the home on the 1200 block of Kilbourn Avenue in Tomah was unoccupied.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:00 a.m., according to a post by the Police Department on Facebook. Pictures included with the post show the house apparently destroyed by the fire. The home is located in the central part of the city near Gillett Park.

Both the Police Department and Tomah Fire Department are advising people to stay away from the area as of Wednesday morning. The Police Department said the cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

Please avoid the area near the 1200 block of Kilbourn Ave. Fire crew's are working on a structure Fire Chief Adler Posted by Tomah Fire Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

*****STRUCTURE FIRE***** PLEASE AVOID THE AREA _____________________________ Today, at approximately 2:00AM, The Tomah... Posted by Tomah Police Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

