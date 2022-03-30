Advertisement

Food and gas prices likely to continue rising this year

New forecasts show food and gas prices will rise. (CNN, KDKA, UNTV, UKRAINIAN NAVY OF THE ARMED FORCES VIA FACEBOOK, UKRAINIAN STATE EMERGENCY SERV, US EIA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are wondering when gas and grocery prices will come down, the answer is probably not anytime soon.

In fact, you might have to pay even more for those commodities in the coming months.

New federal forecasts show food prices likely will keep climbing, and the average cost of gas will say high or may even rise.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts grocery prices will increase up to 4% throughout this year, and the average cost of dining out could set a new record.

That is partly because Ukraine and Russia usually export a lot of the world’s wheat and corn.

“It will have global context, impact, beyond anything we’ve seen since World War II,” said David Beasley, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program.

Inflation is causing financial problems for food truck owners nationwide. (Source: CNN, Telegram/ Azov Battalion)

China’s new COVID-19 lockdowns are also making it hard for supply chains to recover from the pandemic.

Oil prices dipped a bit this week after Russia said it would ease up its assault on parts of Ukraine, but White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said, “No one shoud be fooled by Russia’s announcement.”

“It’s called rockets and feathers, meaning when the price goes up, price per barrel, that means your gas stations prices go up like a rocket. When the price goes down per barrel, the gas station prices come down like a feather,” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
More contagious Omicron variant picks up the pace in Wisconsin
The School District of Cadott considered a parent's request to remove books from the K-6 library.
Cadott school board makes final decision on possible book removals
Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin was closed Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the afternoon due to a...
I-94 eastbound closed for over an hour due to grass fire Tuesday afternoon
32-year-old Lamont Davis was arrested March 27, 2022 by the Eau Claire (Wis.) Police Department...
Eau Claire man arrested for 7th OWI, suspected domestic abuse

Latest News

In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
US astronaut ends record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule
FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the...
Men’s use of diabetes drug linked to raised risk of birth defects, study says
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on...
Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’ll vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Jackson
noon afs spring exhibit
NOON SPRING EXHIBIT
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (3/30/22)