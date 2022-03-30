Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces $5 million for expanding telehealth services

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers visited Grand Chute Wednesday to announce a $5 million investment in telehealth services.

The governor’s administration says it will expand services for mental and behavioral health, bolster child psychiatry telehealth services, and establish neighborhood telehealth access points.

“The past two years have challenged our kids in more ways than we ever could have imagined, from the loss of a loved one to changes in routines and social connections. We know they are struggling perhaps now more than ever,” said Gov. Evers. “And they aren’t the only ones—many adults are working to overcome substance use disorders and mental health challenges as well. This investment in telehealth services is critical, as telehealth can bridge the gaps between patients and providers by offering more flexibility and convenience in accessing healthcare, reducing the stigma and increasing the availability of mental and behavioral health services, and ensuring folks can meet with a healthcare professional no matter where they live.”

The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will use $2.5 million to create a new grant program for hospitals and health care systems to expand child psychiatry telehealth services. The other $2.5 million will be used for providers to partner with community organizations to establish the neighborhood points at food pantries, shelters, libraries, long-term care and schools.

Evers made the announcement at Partnership Community Health Center in Grand Chute.

