“Hybrid Immunity” cited as best protection against COVID-19

By Alex Loroff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - COVID cases are on the decline in Wisconsin, but health care workers are looking into ways to prevent future spikes.

Specialists at Gundersen Health System are using this lull in the pandemic to learn more about COVID, its variants, and the most effective ways to strengthen immunity against the virus.

One of the reports staff have been considering is a recent study from the United Kingdom about the efficacy of COVID vaccines in a variety of metrics.

In the study, it’s stated that infection-induced immunity against COVID’s Omicron variant doesn’t last as long as other variants, such as Delta.

Gundersen Infection Preventionist Megan Meller says the strongest protection against COVID-19 is what’s called “hybrid immunity”- a combination of getting the vaccine, and getting infected with the coronavirus.

“Even if you were infected back in March of 2020, or during that Omicron surge, if you’re up to date on your vaccinations, that really is key to preventing any long-term side effects,” Meller explained.

Meller continues to urge community members to get the vaccine, whether they have or haven’t contracted COVID-19 over the last two years.

Gundersen is continuing to monitor COVID’s spread around the country, and is keeping an eye on different variants that are developing, and whether they make an appearance in the Coulee Region.

