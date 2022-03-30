Advertisement

Judge orders Vos held in contempt over election records

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ordered that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos be held in contempt for failing to produce emails and text messages related to the investigation he ordered into the 2020 presidential election.

Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn found that Vos had violated the open records law by failing to turn over documents sought by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

Bailey-Rihn wrote Wednesday that Vos and the Assembly, “after hearing and notice, have chosen to willfully violate a court order and are held in contempt.”

She told Vos and the state Assembly to turn over records within 14 days and to pay $1,000 per day if they fail to do that. They will also have to pay some of American Oversight’s legal bills.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
More contagious Omicron variant picks up the pace in Wisconsin
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin was closed Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the afternoon due to a...
I-94 eastbound closed for over an hour due to grass fire Tuesday afternoon
The School District of Cadott considered a parent's request to remove books from the K-6 library.
Cadott school board makes final decision on possible book removals

Latest News

Students receive TRIO awards at UW-Eau Claire's Davies Center.
UWEC celebrates National TRIO Day with award ceremony
Emergency crews respond to the parking lot of a Denny's and Best Western in the Wisconsin...
2 injured in Wisconsin Dells shooting; police looking for suspect
A Student Transit school bus stop sign.
Student Transit to get three new eco-friendly buses
Scholarships for Boys & Girls Club Members
Scholarships for Boys & Girls Club Members