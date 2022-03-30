Advertisement

La Crosse Boys & Girls Club members earn scholarships to Viterbo University

By Alex Loroff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of high school students are having their college careers secured thanks to the La Crosse Boys & Girls Club.

Joe Brenner and Madysen Ryan are the 2022 recipients of the club’s pathway scholarships, which offer four years of free tuition to Viterbo University.

Both Brenner and Ryan are very active with the organization, starting out as members before volunteering and working with other children.

The two say their experience with the Boys & Girls Club (BGC) has had a significant impact on their lives.

“BGC is family to me,” Brenner said. “I’ve been here since I was in 2nd grade, and a bunch of staff has affected me in a really positive way.”

“I was originally a very anxious person, and I made so many connections with not just kids my age, but adults who were there because they cared,” Ryan expressed.

Sticking with the club has now earned the students an opportunity to fulfill their goals through a college education.

“I’m pursuing an engineering degree, but I’m also looking forward to exploring some other classes and seeing what I like,” Brenner explained.

“I want to pursue theatre and music education, and Viterbo is known for that kind of thing,” Ryan added.

Viterbo President Rick Trietley says the university is working to expand its partnership with the Boys & Girls Club through different initiatives.

“We created and made available a number of academic services, support services that would help the students,” Trietley detailed. “We also have a summer bridge program, which allows Boys & Girls Club students, juniors and senior, to actually take college courses during the summer at Viterbo.”

Ryan calls the scholarship a dream come true, and encourages future club members to take advantage of the same opportunity she’s receiving.

“It’s definitely something that’s achievable and attainable, you just have to put your mind to it, even when it’s hard,” Ryan said.

The first pathway scholarship was awarded in 2019.

Trietley says to date, more than $300,000 has been raised in support of the program.

Scholarship recipients are required to work or volunteer at a Boys & Girls Club branch for at least 150 hours per year while at Viterbo.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
More contagious Omicron variant picks up the pace in Wisconsin
Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin was closed Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the afternoon due to a...
I-94 eastbound closed for over an hour due to grass fire Tuesday afternoon
The School District of Cadott considered a parent's request to remove books from the K-6 library.
Cadott school board makes final decision on possible book removals
32-year-old Lamont Davis was arrested March 27, 2022 by the Eau Claire (Wis.) Police Department...
Eau Claire man arrested for 7th OWI, suspected domestic abuse

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to the parking lot of a Denny's and Best Western in the Wisconsin...
2 injured in Wisconsin Dells shooting; police looking for suspect
A Student Transit school bus stop sign.
Student Transit to get three new eco-friendly buses
Scholarships for Boys & Girls Club Members
Scholarships for Boys & Girls Club Members
Hybrid Immunity Against COVID-19
Hybrid Immunity Against COVID-19
Eco-Friendly Student Transit Buses
Eco-Friendly Student Transit Buses