La Crosse cancels purchase of motel to be used for bridge housing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse is canceling its offer to purchase a motel that would have served as a bridge housing site for the city’s homeless population.

In a statement released Wednesday, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said that the city’s cancelation of the purchase of the Maple Grove Motel was due to “a failure to cure defects” at the property.

“While this property could not adequately provide a transitional housing space that is currently needed in our community, the City of La Crosse will continue to seek solutions for our ongoing crisis of homelessness,” Reynolds said.

An inspection of the motel found structural and electrical issues, and the city added an inspection contingency to the purchase offer on March 14, meaning it had the option to back out of the sale if repairs weren’t made by the sale’s closing date.

The City Council previously approved the purchase of the Maple Grove Motel to serve as a temporary place for homeless people to live while they worked to secure permanent housing. The motel was also slated to have treatment services for mental health and addiction, as well as other needs. Mayor Reynolds said that once they were done using it for bridge housing, they could turn the motel into a multi-family housing development.

La Crosse was planning on using $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to buy the motel, which would have also included costs to increase capacity, add bridge homes to the property and build showers and restrooms on the site.

The Chamber of Commerce building was originally intended for the bridge housing project, but Chamber leaders went with a different offer.

Reynolds previously said he believes helping the homeless will take a multifaceted approach, which will involve the City, the County, community partners, and support from local residents.

“People need to go somewhere,” Reynolds said in March. “There has to be some solution, and we can’t just keep saying no, at some point we have to say yes, and what can I do, that has to be part of what the community conversation is all about.”

The City is planning on letting people gather at Houska Park, which was designated as a caampground by the Parks Board of Commissioners in February, this spring. In the meantime, La Crosse is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to rent out the Econo Lodge as a homeless shelter through the end of April.

The City of La Crosse has issued a notice of cancellation on the offer to purchase the property at 5212 Mormon Coulee Rd, the Maple Grove Motel. Notice was provided to seller of the property on Tuesday 3/29. The notice of cancellation is based on a failure to cure defects as required by the City of La Crosse previously. The action to cancel the offer was taken under authorization provided by Common Council resolution #22-0395. The purchase of this property by the City of La Crosse is no longer pending. While this property could not adequately provide a transitional housing space that is currently needed in our community, the City of La Crosse will continue to seek solutions for our ongoing crisis of homelessness. As mayor, I urge community members, service providers, and other organizations to join the City in a mission to achieve a goal of functional zero in homelessness. I look forward to working with our community partners who are willing to help us reach this goal. We hope for viable short-term solutions for this crisis while we continue support of the La Crosse County initiative to develop a permanent, transitional housing facility. We will also continue addressing the negative social and health issues that lead to homelessness. Most importantly for City government, we will maintain an aggressive facilitation of developing housing at all levels as a means towards addressing the significant deficit of available homes in our community.

