ECASD student privacy policy may have impact on mental health

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As classes resume after spring break, the Eau Claire Area School District is addressing parent concerns over its student privacy policy.

Those concerns come after the district says parts of a February staff training were taken out of context.

The policy in question may impact the mental health of some students.

“Teachers are one of those individuals in a child’s life that we’re talking from a very young age and teaching our children that teachers are safe people,” said Jennifer Wickham, a psychotherapist at Nystrom & Associates in Eau Claire.

Wickham said having a trusted adult to talk with is especially important for middle and high school students.

She said around this age, children tend to want to put some distance between themselves and their parents or guardians.

“Children have this attachment with their families where they’re really afraid of disappointing their parents or caregivers,” Wickham said. “They’re afraid of rejection.”

That fear, Wickham said, may lead some children to not want to talk with their parents about important topics.

While it may seem like parents would be safe to talk to, Wickham said some children may see a teacher as a safer option for certain topics.

Those topics could potentially include gender identity or sexual orientation.

“Children will like to test out or try out with other adults what’s it going to be like if I reveal this to someone,” Wickham said.

Part of the Eau Claire Area School District’s February staff training focused on this topic of students revealing information like gender preference or sexual orientation.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Mike Johnson said while collaboration with families, students and staff is important, “there are situations in which students do not wish to discuss issues with their families. Some federal courts have recognized student privacy rights on issues of gender and sexual orientation.”

Johnson continues to say revealing this sort of information without the student’s consent would potentially violate their privacy.

We reached out to the school district for an interview, but it was not available.

Wickham said if parents do have concerns about their child and their relationship with them, it’s always a good idea to reach out to a therapist of counselor.

You can read the full letter to parents from ECASD below.

Dear Eau Claire Area School District Staff and Families: We hope you enjoyed your Spring Break! It’s hard to believe there is just one more quarter left in our school year. We wanted to address unfortunate events that happened last week in the ECASD. Our School Board President Dr. Tim Nordin received a disturbing email on Monday, March 21, which threatened his life and that of his family. The email also made a threat toward the March 21 School Board meeting open to the public. The safety and security of our students, families, staff and community members is of utmost importance. You may have seen news coverage both locally and nationally surrounding the threats and the work we are doing to ensure an equitable educational experience for all students. In March of 2021, the ECASD Board of Education made a commitment to ensure an equitable educational experience for all students. In the Eau Claire Area School District, we have a responsibility to meet the needs of every student. In fact, our efforts to ensure students feel safe and welcome in our schools is a point of pride for ECASD. As part of this work, district staff received training on February 25 focused on creating inclusive and welcoming spaces in our schools, and the training shared extensive data and information to assist them in this goal. Our staff often find themselves in positions of trust with our students; it is occasionally a delicate balance. Elements from this staff training were shared without context and misleading claims were made about them. These claims were repeated and misconstrued further by outside media sources. While we all agree that collaboration between families, students and the school community is most beneficial – there are situations in which students do not wish to discuss issues with their families. Some federal courts have recognized student privacy rights on issues of gender and sexual orientation. If a child were to share their gender preference or sexual orientation with a staff member, and the staff member informed the parent without the child’s consent – this potentially violates the privacy rights of the student. As a district, we are continually evaluating and updating our professional development. We also work with our families every day and welcome their engagement in the work of ECASD. If our parents have questions or concerns, we encourage them to contact their child’s teacher, school principal or the district office. We acknowledge this is difficult work that requires our engagement and focus. We appreciate the importance of civil discourse, and we value hearing from our stakeholders in an appropriate, respectful and peaceful way. Hate speech, vulgarities and threats will not be tolerated against anyone in our school community. We thank our community for the positive and encouraging responses we have received as we remain steadfast in our efforts to meet the needs of the students we serve. Thank you to our staff and families who have been incredibly supportive and collaborative. Your flexibility and understanding are essential to our work. Sincerely, Mike Johnson Superintendent

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.