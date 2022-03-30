Advertisement

ECASD student privacy policy may have impact on mental health

(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As classes resume after spring break, the Eau Claire Area School District is addressing parent concerns over its student privacy policy.

Those concerns come after the district says parts of a February staff training were taken out of context.

The policy in question may impact the mental health of some students.

“Teachers are one of those individuals in a child’s life that we’re talking from a very young age and teaching our children that teachers are safe people,” said Jennifer Wickham, a psychotherapist at Nystrom & Associates in Eau Claire.

Wickham said having a trusted adult to talk with is especially important for middle and high school students.

She said around this age, children tend to want to put some distance between themselves and their parents or guardians.

“Children have this attachment with their families where they’re really afraid of disappointing their parents or caregivers,” Wickham said. “They’re afraid of rejection.”

That fear, Wickham said, may lead some children to not want to talk with their parents about important topics.

While it may seem like parents would be safe to talk to, Wickham said some children may see a teacher as a safer option for certain topics.

Those topics could potentially include gender identity or sexual orientation.

“Children will like to test out or try out with other adults what’s it going to be like if I reveal this to someone,” Wickham said.

Part of the Eau Claire Area School District’s February staff training focused on this topic of students revealing information like gender preference or sexual orientation.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Mike Johnson said while collaboration with families, students and staff is important, “there are situations in which students do not wish to discuss issues with their families. Some federal courts have recognized student privacy rights on issues of gender and sexual orientation.”

Johnson continues to say revealing this sort of information without the student’s consent would potentially violate their privacy.

We reached out to the school district for an interview, but it was not available.

Wickham said if parents do have concerns about their child and their relationship with them, it’s always a good idea to reach out to a therapist of counselor.

You can read the full letter to parents from ECASD below.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Lake Hallie Police: Man threatens officers, hospital staff during OWI arrest Saturday
32-year-old Lamont Davis was arrested March 27, 2022 by the Eau Claire (Wis.) Police Department...
Eau Claire man arrested for 7th OWI, suspected domestic abuse
Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday
The School District of Cadott considered a parent's request to remove books from the K-6 library.
Cadott school board makes final decision on possible book removals

Latest News

The event featured tours of VFW Post 305 on Starr Avenue and speeches given by Veterans who...
Vietnam Veterans Day celebration at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post
Participants had the opportunity to tour the Business and the Health Education Centers, connect...
CVTC hosts spring Open House
Huebsch has spent the last three years serving as a Legislative Aide in the Wisconsin Senate.
West Salem native announces candidacy for 94th District State Assembly
Spring cleaning tips and reminders
Spring cleaning tips and reminders