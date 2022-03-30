ECASD student privacy policy may have impact on mental health

Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As classes resume after spring break, the Eau Claire Area School District is addressing parent concerns over its student privacy policy.
Those concerns come after the district says parts of a February staff training were taken out of context.
The policy in question may impact the mental health of some students.
“Teachers are one of those individuals in a child’s life that we’re talking from a very young age and teaching our children that teachers are safe people,” said Jennifer Wickham, a psychotherapist at Nystrom & Associates in Eau Claire.
Wickham said having a trusted adult to talk with is especially important for middle and high school students.
She said around this age, children tend to want to put some distance between themselves and their parents or guardians.
“Children have this attachment with their families where they’re really afraid of disappointing their parents or caregivers,” Wickham said. “They’re afraid of rejection.”
That fear, Wickham said, may lead some children to not want to talk with their parents about important topics.
While it may seem like parents would be safe to talk to, Wickham said some children may see a teacher as a safer option for certain topics.
Those topics could potentially include gender identity or sexual orientation.
“Children will like to test out or try out with other adults what’s it going to be like if I reveal this to someone,” Wickham said.
Part of the Eau Claire Area School District’s February staff training focused on this topic of students revealing information like gender preference or sexual orientation.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Mike Johnson said while collaboration with families, students and staff is important, “there are situations in which students do not wish to discuss issues with their families. Some federal courts have recognized student privacy rights on issues of gender and sexual orientation.”
Johnson continues to say revealing this sort of information without the student’s consent would potentially violate their privacy.
We reached out to the school district for an interview, but it was not available.
Wickham said if parents do have concerns about their child and their relationship with them, it’s always a good idea to reach out to a therapist of counselor.
