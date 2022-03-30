Student Transit to get three new eco-friendly buses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some local students will soon get a new ride.

Student Transit, which provides bus service for both the Eau Claire Area School District and School District of Altoona, is getting three new buses later this year as it continues to modernize its fleet.

“The new buses, they’re super super efficient from an air quality perspective, so super clean and the emissions are next to zero,” Student Transit General Manager Marty Klukas said.

He said new bus engines have a diesel exhaust fluid system that scrubs out most pollutants.

“The older buses, they definitely have a little bit more of the problems that are notorious with diesel engines, quite a bit more pollutants in the air,” Klukas said.

“The older buses, they’re very loud, very shaky,” bus driver Susanne Lahn said.

She prefers the new rides. Having gotten behind the wheel of both Student Transit’s older and newer models, Lahn said there’s no double which she prefers to pick up students in.

“I love how smooth they driver, I love how they are quiet, how I can look around, how I can look through the bus,” she said.

Klukas said most importantly, in addition to making the air cleaner, new buses make students’ daily commute safer.

“Clearly as technology gets better, faster, stronger, so do the safety precautions and the safety features of these buses,” he said. “So, having new equipment on the road always improves safety. Not to say that the old busses aren’t tank-like but, yeah, they come up with new features.”

To make buying these new buses easier, Student Transit is receiving a federal Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) rebate worth $60,000.

Klukas said it should cover about 13 percent of the cost. The company is covering the remaining costs.

Two other western Wisconsin school bus agencies received DERA rebates. Alma School District and Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District each received $20,000 rebates.

