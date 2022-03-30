Advertisement

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread.

In DHS’ latest weekly update, Forest Co. and Menominee Co. became the first counties to drop into Low category for case activity. The former tallied a case on March 13 – and that was the only one this month – while Menominee last saw an official positive test on March 15. The drop from Medium to Low marked a new milestone in tracking the crashing number of positive tests recorded in the state. In January, every Wisconsin county was two categories beyond High, surpassing the Critically High threshold, often several times over.

Number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases by date of symptom onset or diagnosis in Forest...
Number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases by date of symptom onset or diagnosis in Forest Co. from Feb. 8 to March 29.(Dept. of Health Services)
Number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases by date of symptom onset or diagnosis in...
Number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases by date of symptom onset or diagnosis in Menominee Co. from Feb. 8 to March 29.(Dept. of Health Services)

As the first Omicron wave ebbed and cases started falling, counties started dropping into the lower categories. Eighteen counties now register in the Medium category, while the other 52 are listed as still having High case activity. In southwestern Wisconsin, only Grant, Juneau, and Waushara Counties were counted as Medium. The geographical triangle encompassing Green, Dane, and Rock Counties ranked first, second, and third for highest case burden in the state, the DHS dashboard indicated.

The state as a whole still rates as High, despite its case burden falling under the category’s minimum threshold. That was because the trajectory of cases remained steady, as opposed to falling.

COVID-19 Disease Activity
COVID-19 Disease Activity(Dept. of Health Services)

While case burdens, which are tracked on a two-week basis are dropping, the daily case counts and seven-day rolling-average are trending the other way. The number of new, confirmed cases jumped again Wednesday continuing to reverse a trend of declining in the average number of cases in any weeklong period. DHS statistics show the 518 cases reported on Wednesday were the most since the second day of March. That rise pushed the seven-day rolling-average to 345 cases per day over the past week, itself the highest in more than two weeks. With the latest figures, DHS has tallied 1,392,570 total cases since the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling-average for deaths did dip to eight per day. Staying within the range where the average has stood the entire month.

New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average.
New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average.(Dept. of Health Services)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
More contagious Omicron variant picks up the pace in Wisconsin
Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin was closed Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the afternoon due to a...
I-94 eastbound closed for over an hour due to grass fire Tuesday afternoon
The School District of Cadott considered a parent's request to remove books from the K-6 library.
Cadott school board makes final decision on possible book removals
32-year-old Lamont Davis was arrested March 27, 2022 by the Eau Claire (Wis.) Police Department...
Eau Claire man arrested for 7th OWI, suspected domestic abuse

Latest News

(L-R) Madysen Ryan & Joe Brenner receive scholarships to Viterbo University
La Crosse Boys & Girls Club members earn scholarships to Viterbo University
As covid-19 case numbers drop across Taney County, the Health Department is taking steps to...
“Hybrid Immunity” cited as best protection against COVID-19
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/30/22)
According to a release by the Vernon County Sherriff’s Office, authorities responded to a...
1 person hurt after crash in Vernon County