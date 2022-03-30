Advertisement

Vietnam Veterans Day celebration at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Community members gathered at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Eau Claire Tuesday in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Dozens of Veterans were in attendance to help remember and honor Vietnam War Veterans.

The event featured tours of VFW Post 305 on Starr Avenue and speeches given by Veterans who served in the Vietnam War. Opportunities for Veterans to connect with county health care workers were also available.

“Today is Vietnam Veterans Day and it’s to commemorate the Vietnam Veterans and all other Veterans. It’s kind of a workshop to get Veterans in if they want to work with County Service Officers, to put in claims for disability and so forth and so on,” Gary Nesgooda of the VFW Post 305, said.

Nesgooda says at one point the Post was the largest in the state with more than 1,500 members. Currently it has a little more than 500 active members.

