West Salem native announces candidacy for 94th District State Assembly

Huebsch has spent the last three years serving as a Legislative Aide in the Wisconsin Senate.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -West Salem native, Ryan Huebsch, announced his candidacy for 94th District State Assembly.

Huebsch who is running as a republican is challenging democrat incumbent, Steve Doyle, for Wisconsin’s 94th Assembly District Seat.

Huebsch was born in Onalaska and raised in West Salem. He attended Western Technical College before graduating from UW-La Crosse in 2018. Huebsch has spent the last three years serving as a Legislative Aide in the Wisconsin Senate.

His father, Mike Huebsch, held the seat from 1995 to 2011. The 94th Assembly District includes Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem and Bangor.

Huebsch says in his candidacy announcement that his candidacy is based upon bringing a strong voice with deep local roots to the Capitol in Madison.

