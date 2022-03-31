1 person dies in crash Thursday morning in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash early Thursday morning in Holmen.

The Holmen Police Department said a vehicle went off the road and hit a large road sign before stopping against a tree on Highway 53 north of County Highway OT at 12:12 a.m. Thursday, according to a release.

Police found one person dead inside of the vehicle. The identity of the person who died in the crash is not being released until family is notified.

The crash closed Highway 53 northbound near Holmen from 12:30 a.m. until 2:53 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Assisting the Holmen Police Department with the crash were the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Holmen Fire Department, Onalaska Fire Department, Gundersen Health System Ambulance and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner.

