Check in Chippewa County connects people during the pandemic

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - With pandemic measures easing, people are starting to gather again.

One program, however, has been working to keep people in Chippewa County connected throughout the pandemic.

Started by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health’s COVID Volunteer Task Force, Check in Chippewa County has allowed people to stay connected in isolation.

Health department Community Health Division Manager Kristen Kelm helped spearhead the program.

“It came about after an individual that was in quarantine had told me, ‘Well why do you have to stop calling me?’ And we didn’t really think about that someone checking in on someone everyday was important to someone,” she said.

Here’s how it works:

Volunteers are matched up with participants. The volunteer then calls and checks up on that person.

Kelm said it’s not designed to be a health crisis line, but--

“It has been crucial to keeping people’s mental health in a stable place,” she said.

“We’ve had 145 hours of calling going on in the last two years. We’ve had 14 matches made with volunteers and their matches and still had six of those connections happening on a weekly basis,” Check in Chippewa County Volunteer Coordinator Cheryl Scheidler said.

She said the pandemic’s been tough on everyone but, after spending the past two years matching volunteers and participants, she’s seen the program create lasting friendships.

“We build connections for a reason, a season or a lifetime,” Scheidler said. “And in this case with Check in Chippewa, the reason was COVID-19 and the world pandemic, the season was for two years and ongoing and maybe some of these connections will be lifetime connections.”

Kelm said she expects the program to outlast the pandemic.

She said people who are interested in volunteering or receiving a regular check-in should contact the health department.

