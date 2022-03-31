COVID-19 hospitalizations continue steady decline in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the average number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to decline steadily, hospitalizations are showing a similar trend in the state.

Data from the Department of Health Services indicate Thursday that the seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 patients hospitalized dropped to 202, which is 39 fewer than last week. The number of patients admitted to Wisconsin hospitals show a shrinking trajectory.

The average number of patients admitted to Wisconsin ICUs has also dipped Thursday, reaching 38 patients.

The three regions on the east side of the state- the Northeast, Fox Valley Area and Southeast regions- all indicate a shrinking trajectory for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The remaining four regions, which includes South Central Wisconsin, show no significant change in the number of patients admitted.

DHS notes 86.6% of hospital beds statewide are currently in use, while 82.3% of ICU beds are also filled.

Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalization numbers (Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

On Thursday, state health officials confirmed 470 new cases of COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,393,058 cases have been tallied in Wisconsin.

The seven-day rolling average has plateaued over the course of the last month, rising slightly to 360 Thursday.

In the past 30 days, DHS has recorded two deaths associated with COVID-19 or complications from the virus. There have been 12,790 deaths in all.

