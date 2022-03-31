Advertisement

DHS supports second COVID-19 booster dose for certain groups

Eligibility includes adults ages 50 years and older and certain immunocompromised people ages...
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services supports the FDA’s authorization and the CDC’s issuing of expanded eligibility for certain groups to receive a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligibility includes adults ages 50 years and older and certain immunocompromised people ages 12 years and older.

“Expanded eligibility requirements allow more immunocompromised Wisconsin residents the opportunity to get vaccinated and stay protected against COVID-19. We support the option of everyone ages 50 and older, and immunocompromised individuals getting a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose to help prevent the worst outcomes from the virus,” DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said.

The option of a second booster dose applies to both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC also expanded eligibility for another booster dose for people ages 18-49 who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and who received Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines as both their primary and booster doses.

These individuals may now receive a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

