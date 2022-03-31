Advertisement

Discussion held about aphasia and its effects

Doctors say aphasia is a language disorder that often occurs after a stroke or a brain injury...
Doctors say aphasia is a language disorder that often occurs after a stroke or a brain injury and affects the comprehension and expression of both written and spoken language.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Actor Bruce Willis’ family announced Wednesday that he will step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

This announcement has many people asking what aphasia is, and how it affects those who are diagnosed.

Doctors say aphasia is a language disorder that often occurs after a stroke or a brain injury and affects the comprehension and expression of both written and spoken language.

Doctor Tom Sather is an Associate Professor of Communication Sciences and Disorders at UW- Eau Claire. He says while it doesn’t affect other cognitive abilities, aphasia can be frustrating for those who are affected by it to communicate for themselves.

“The person knows what they want to say, but they can’t say it. And that’s a really key characteristic of aphasia, is that you know it, but you can’t say it. So sometimes people would equate it to being in a different country where you don’t speak the language. I know what it is I want to say. I just can’t get it out, or I might not be able to understand the person,” Dr. Sather said.

Early symptoms of aphasia include trouble finding words- which gets more common, substituting or making up words, talking around words, using abnormally short phrases, and difficulty reading and writing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks
More contagious Omicron variant picks up the pace in Wisconsin
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis

Latest News

Tom Segura will perform at the Pablo Center on October 2nd, 2022.
Tom Segura’s tour coming to the Pablo Center
Sharon Zimmer donates award money to Hunger Task Force
Hunger Task Force receiving financial boost from long-time volunteer
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/31/22)
Eau Claire City Manager
Eau Claire City Manager (3/31/22)