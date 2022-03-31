Discussion held about aphasia and its effects

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Actor Bruce Willis’ family announced Wednesday that he will step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

This announcement has many people asking what aphasia is, and how it affects those who are diagnosed.

Doctors say aphasia is a language disorder that often occurs after a stroke or a brain injury and affects the comprehension and expression of both written and spoken language.

Doctor Tom Sather is an Associate Professor of Communication Sciences and Disorders at UW- Eau Claire. He says while it doesn’t affect other cognitive abilities, aphasia can be frustrating for those who are affected by it to communicate for themselves.

“The person knows what they want to say, but they can’t say it. And that’s a really key characteristic of aphasia, is that you know it, but you can’t say it. So sometimes people would equate it to being in a different country where you don’t speak the language. I know what it is I want to say. I just can’t get it out, or I might not be able to understand the person,” Dr. Sather said.

Early symptoms of aphasia include trouble finding words- which gets more common, substituting or making up words, talking around words, using abnormally short phrases, and difficulty reading and writing.

