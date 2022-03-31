Advertisement

Driver cited after crashing vehicle into house in Sparta

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in Sparta.
A car crashed into a house in Sparta, Wis. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A 50-year-old Sparta...
A car crashed into a house in Sparta, Wis. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A 50-year-old Sparta man was cited for hit-and-run and failing to report an accident.(Sparta Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is cited after crashing his car into a house Wednesday.

50-year-old Jeffrey Phinney of Sparta was cited by the Sparta Police Department for hit and run, failing to report an accident and operating without motor vehicle insurance after police say he crashed his vehicle into a house on the 600 block of South K Street Wednesday morning.

In a release, the Department said that a person calling in the crash to 911 said the vehicle that had crashed into the house had fled the scene at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

On its Facebook page, the Department posted: “Sparta Police respond to car vs house crash. Hint: The house won.”

Posted by Sparta Police Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

