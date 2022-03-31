Driver cited after crashing vehicle into house in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is cited after crashing his car into a house Wednesday.

50-year-old Jeffrey Phinney of Sparta was cited by the Sparta Police Department for hit and run, failing to report an accident and operating without motor vehicle insurance after police say he crashed his vehicle into a house on the 600 block of South K Street Wednesday morning.

In a release, the Department said that a person calling in the crash to 911 said the vehicle that had crashed into the house had fled the scene at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

On its Facebook page, the Department posted: “Sparta Police respond to car vs house crash. Hint: The house won.”

SPARTA POLICE RESPOND TO CAR VS. HOUSE CRASH Hint: the house won. At around 8am today, Sparta officers were... Posted by Sparta Police Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.