Eau Claire County sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire

The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be...
The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released and will live in Eau Claire.(Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released and live in Eau Claire.

According to a release by the Eau Claire Police Department, sex offender 34-year-old Jeremy Deen is set to be released from prison April 5, 2022. His Eau Claire County offenses include possession of child pornography, child enticement, and cause child to view or listen to sexual activity.

The release by the Eau Claire Police Department says Deen will be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He will live at a home located in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. Deen is to have no unsupervised contact with minors among multiple other conditions of his release.

Inquiries regarding Deen can be directed to a Wisconsin DOC supervisor at (715) 225-2964.

