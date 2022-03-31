Hunger Task Force receiving financial boost from long-time volunteer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-time volunteer of La Crosse’s Hunger Task Force is using an award to give back to the organization.

Sharon Zimmer of Onalaska is the winner of the 2022 Remarkable Women award from FOX 25/48.

Sharon was nominated for her and her husband Chuck’s volunteer work across the Coulee Region, as the pair do whatever they can to give back to their community.

“If we had something it was like, let’s share what we have,” Zimmer said. “What good does it do to hoard something if you have a skill, or have material things to pass along.”

Their volunteer work took on an entirely new meaning a few years ago.

“When Chuck was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018, one of the doctors of the team that we’re on said, keep him engaged in the community,” Zimmer recalled. “I called around and looked to see what we could volunteer in.”

One of the organizations that caught Zimmer’s eye was the Hunger Task Force, where Executive Director Shelly Fortner is always in need of volunteers.

“We met her one day as she just showed up with her husband Chuck to volunteer at one of our events and said hey, put me to work,” Fortner said. “The Hunger Task Force has been happy to have Sharon and Chuck for the last three years.”

The award carries with it a $1,000 check that Zimmer will be donating to the Hunger Task Force.

Fortner says the money will help bolster a new initiative the food bank is starting up.

“It’s kind of good timing because we have recently just started a Senior Stockbox program,” Fortner explained. “We’re delivering food boxes to over 200 seniors in our area, and this money is just going to help us do that.”

Zimmer hopes the work she does for the community serves as inspiration for others to do the same.

“It makes you feel good whether you give of your time, or write a check, or donate something, there’s a lot of opportunities in La Crosse County to volunteer,” Zimmer said.

2022 marks the third year that FOX 25/48 has given out the Remarkable Women award.

