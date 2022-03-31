Advertisement

Lane closure due to tanker crash

The release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident occurred at 1:18 p.m. Thursday.(APPROVED VIEWER SUBMISSION)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Highway 53 northbound and westbound is closed at Highway 29 in Lake Hallie due to a crash.

The release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident occurred at 1:18 p.m. Thursday.

The estimated closure time is about two hours.

