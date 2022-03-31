Lane closure due to tanker crash

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Highway 53 northbound and westbound is closed at Highway 29 in Lake Hallie due to a crash.

The release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident occurred at 1:18 p.m. Thursday.

The estimated closure time is about two hours.

Alert | CHIPPEWA Co | Crash | WIS 29 WB | US 53 | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) March 31, 2022

