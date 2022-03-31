Advertisement

Police: Tomah coach accused of sexual assault of student

Tomah High School’s 26-year-old powerlifting coach is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student.
Tomah High School’s 26-year-old powerlifting coach is accused of sexual assault of a...
Tomah High School’s 26-year-old powerlifting coach is accused of sexual assault of a 17-year-old student.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A coach with the Tomah Area School District is accused of sexually assaulting a student, according to the Tomah Police Department.

In a release Thursday, Police said that 26-year-old Kaitlyn Sankey of Elroy, Wis. had sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

According to the release, Tomah High School and the Police Department were informed about a coach having sexual contact with a student, which led to an investigation by the police and the administration of the school district. Sankey is the Tomah High School powerlifting coach.

Police recommended felony charges of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person or person who works or volunteers with children and exposing genitals or intimate parts to a child to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Juneau County District Attorney’s Office.

PRESS RELEASE On 3-29-22, the Tomah Police Department and the Tomah High School received information related to an...

Posted by Tomah Police Department on Thursday, March 31, 2022

In the release, the Police Department said it was in direct communication with the school district throughout the investigation. The Tomah Area School District confirmed the information in the release by the Tomah Police Department and provided no further comment.

Anyone with information that can help the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Tomah Police Department at 608-374-7418 or send an email.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks
More contagious Omicron variant picks up the pace in Wisconsin
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

A car crashed into a house in Sparta, Wis. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. A 50-year-old Sparta...
Driver cited after crashing vehicle into house in Sparta
1 person dies in crash Thursday morning in Holmen
REPORT: Eau Claire Area Chamber no longer hosting ‘Breakfast in the Valley’
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold (3/31/2022)