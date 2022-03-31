Police: Tomah coach accused of sexual assault of student

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A coach with the Tomah Area School District is accused of sexually assaulting a student, according to the Tomah Police Department.

In a release Thursday, Police said that 26-year-old Kaitlyn Sankey of Elroy, Wis. had sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

According to the release, Tomah High School and the Police Department were informed about a coach having sexual contact with a student, which led to an investigation by the police and the administration of the school district. Sankey is the Tomah High School powerlifting coach.

Police recommended felony charges of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person or person who works or volunteers with children and exposing genitals or intimate parts to a child to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Juneau County District Attorney’s Office.

PRESS RELEASE On 3-29-22, the Tomah Police Department and the Tomah High School received information related to an... Posted by Tomah Police Department on Thursday, March 31, 2022

In the release, the Police Department said it was in direct communication with the school district throughout the investigation. The Tomah Area School District confirmed the information in the release by the Tomah Police Department and provided no further comment.

Anyone with information that can help the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Tomah Police Department at 608-374-7418 or send an email.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.