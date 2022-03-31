Advertisement

REPORT: Eau Claire Area Chamber no longer hosting ‘Breakfast in the Valley’

By Amie Winters
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The popular ‘Breakfast in the Valley’ event may not be returning to Eau Claire this summer.

According to a report by WEAU’S Ag Chat host Bob Bolsold, leaders of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce say they will no longer sponsor or host the event.

Bosold says the Chamber will be planning another June dairy month event, but at this time they haven’t revealed what that event will be.

The 2022 event would have been the 26th Annual Breakfast in the Valley, bringing agriculture, business and the community together.

In years past, the event was hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by more than 80 businesses. Over 300 volunteers from area businesses prepared and served the breakfast to more than 2,700 people.

