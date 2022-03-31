State orders temporary ban on Minnesota poultry sales amid bird flu concerns

ST. PAUL, MN-- A month-long statewide ban has been put in place for all poultry sales.

According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, there have been multiple detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Minnesota and surrounding states.

The board says they are issuing a 31-day statewide ban on all poultry sales and exhibitions effective Friday, April 1 through Sunday, May 1.

The ban includes all poultry community sales, swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where poultry and susceptible birds are brought together.

“Unfortunately, in this situation we feel one of the best things we can do for the health of all birds in Minnesota is to take a pause on poultry events through May 1,” said State Veterinarian, Dr. Beth Thompson.

Direct sales of baby poultry either in stores or via mail by National Poultry Improvement Plan authorized sellers are still allowed.

Additionally, Governor Walz signed an order Thursday waiving trucking regulations to help fight the spread of the desease.

“As someone who grew up on a family farm, I know the work our farmers and producers do is tough under the very best conditions. We will continue to work with Minnesota’s poultry industry and our federal partners to quickly and decisively respond to the HPAI cases in Minnesota and ensure our poultry industry remains strong,” said Governor Walz.

Poultry growers and industry associations have requested immediate help to support the safe and efficient movement of commodities used in H5N1 emergency response efforts.

According to Walz’s team, waiving the strict enforcement of certain weight restriction regulations and hours of service requirements will assist with depopulation efforts, transportation of uninfected animals to processing facilities, and maintenance of adequate supplies to support healthy flocks.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.