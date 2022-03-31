Advertisement

Theft from vehicles reported in Chippewa County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public that they have received reports of theft from vehicles.

According to a release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, they’ve received reports of vehicles being entered into and items taken, without the owner’s consent, on multiple days during March of 2022.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says in their release the thefts were reported in the Town of Lafayette. Authorities reviewed surveillance offered by person from the area and were able to identify two juveniles who are being referred for charges. Authorities were able to recover items reported stolen among other suspected stolen property.

The release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they asks that you contact the Chippewa County Sheriff Office at (715) 726-7714 if you believe your vehicle was entered and items stolen during March of 2022. The items believed to be stolen include sunglasses, a fish locator and snowboard boots.

