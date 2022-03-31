Tom Segura’s tour coming to the Pablo Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tom Segura is going everywhere on his “I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour”, including the Pablo Center.

Ticket sales began this week for the show on Oct. 2. Already the show has sold out, which has led to the possibility of a second show being added.

The Pablo Center’s Senior Talent Buyer, who booked the tour, describes Segura as a strong story-teller who tells things like the are. He says its a big tour and people need to laugh again.

“It’s a big comedy tour. It’s something that, as I said earlier, we are learning more about that comedy does really well in this area,” Senior Talent Buyer, Evan Middlesworth, said. “And it’s also we are getting back in the swing of doing shows again, and we haven’t done that for the last two years.”

Middlesworth says to watch social media for a potential announcement of a second Segura tour showing. He says that the sold out show means a packed house with people having a good time, which is the goal of the Pablo Center.

To find more information on this event or upcoming events you can visit the Pablo Center website.

