UWEC celebrates National TRIO Day with award ceremony

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire celebrated National TRIO Day Wednesday by hosting an award ceremony for students and staff.

National TRIO Day recognizes programs funded through the Department of Education. UWEC offers four of these programs including Upward Bound, Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, Student Support Services, and Project Aim.

Students who are eligible for these programs are first generation college students, come from limited income, or have a disability. Students, staff, family, and community members gathered to watch students receive their awards.

It is recognition of students for their hard work.

“So this day every year we have this time where we can recognize the students and brag about them a bit,” Director of Project Aim, Vicky Thomas, said. “And we are especially happy this year because we have not been able to do this in-person the last couple of years.”

Thomas says her favorite part of the event is that it focuses on the positive outcomes that the grants have created. She says that the event creates a connection between students and the community.

