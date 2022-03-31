WAGNER TAILS: Yoda and Cocoa

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - May the force be with this dog recovering from a spinal injury. Yoda arrived at the Clark County Humane Society as a stray in January unable to use his back legs.

He received specialized therapies, including acupuncture and physical therapy from staff and volunteers. Two months after arriving at CCHS, this one-year-old was back on his feet. Yoda still loses his balance once in awhile, but CCHS staff members say he’s doing great and growing stronger every day.

We’re not sure if he’s a Jedi Master, but this Yoda is definitely a master at giving kisses. Click HERE for the dog adoption application.

Another dog who loves to give kisses is Cocoa. She’s a 12-year-old chocolate lab available for adoption at Bob’s House for Dogs.

Cocoa is blind, but staff members at Bob’s House say she does a good job finding where she needs to go. Cocoa’s person could no longer care for her due to illness, and now Cocoa is looking for someone who can help her lose a little weight so she can get around more comfortably.

She loves to roll in the grass and get belly rubs. Staff members at Bob’s House say the one word they would use to describe Cocoa is joy because she is filled with it.

Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

