Waukesha parade rampage suspect says he fears for his safety in jail

Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on...
Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)(Mike De Sisti | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha says he doesn’t feel safe in jail.

WITI-TV reported Wednesday that Darrell Brooks sent a letter to his mother saying that guards paid inmates to spit in his food. Brooks, who is Black, also accused guards and inmates of using racial slurs against him and threatening him with violence.

He said he needs to find a way out before something happens to him and guards “sweep it under the rug.”

A spokesman for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department says the agency reviewed Brooks’ complaints and is satisfied he’s being treated appropriately.

