Wisconsin Technology Council luncheon focuses on Rural Health Care

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Innovation of rural health care was the topic of a Wisconsin Technology Council luncheon at UW-Eau Claire Thursday.

The luncheon focused on multi-faceted approaches to improving health education, delivery of service and improved outcomes in northwestern Wisconsin.

In December 2021 UW-Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System and a collection of partners across Northwestern Wisconsin received a nine point four million dollar grant to address the needs of rural communities tied to education, health care and small business success.

“It’s all about work force development especially in the health care world. You probably know there’s a shortage of health care professionals at almost every level right now and certainly the pandemic help bring that on and so there has to be some creative ways to try to really create that next wave of workers in health care,” Tom Still, Wisconsin Technology Council President, said.

Still says UW-Eau Claire has one of the strongest nursing programs in the state, which makes for a great partnership with the Council.

