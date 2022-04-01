Advertisement

1 person dies in rollover crash near Durand Thursday

A 54-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash Thursday night in northern Pepin County.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF WATERVILLE (PEPIN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Durand Thursday night.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old Tamara Flynn of Durand died after losing control of the vehicle they were driving on County Highway Z west of Patnode Lane in northern Pepin County between Plum City and Durand at about 9:08 p.m. Thursday.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said Flynn went off of the road after losing control of the vehicle and rolled over the SUV several times into a field. Flynn was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The Sheriff’s Office said that Flynn was the only person in the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt, and that alcohol and excessive speed contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Durand Fire Department, Durand Ambulance Service and the Pepin County Coroner with the crash.

