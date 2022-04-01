Advertisement

2 people arrested in La Crosse, drugs and handgun found

According to release by the City of La Crosse, the La Crosse Police Department along with Town...
According to release by the City of La Crosse, the La Crosse Police Department along with Town of Campbell Police Department arrested 28-year-old Kareem NMI Nellum and 20-year-old Alexis M. Compan on March 30.(COURTESY: LA CROSSE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing La Crosse drug investigation.

According to a release by the City of La Crosse, the La Crosse Police Department along with Town of Campbell Police Department arrested 28-year-old Kareem NMI Nellum and 20-year-old Alexis M. Compan on March 30.

The City of La Crosse says in their release that authorities searched a home in the 200 block of 24th Street South where they found suspected 83.5 grams of fentanyl, 42.5 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, $1,400 dollars, 42.3 grams marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The release by the City of La Crosse says the total street value of the drugs is believed to be around $15,000. The release notes Kareem is currently on parole in Illinois for armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

“These types of crimes are very concerning ; especially near an elementary school. We will continue to work with all community partners to keep the City of La Crosse safe and to send the message, that those choosing to commit drug and gun crimes will not be tolerated in the La Crosse Community,” Chief Shawn Kudron, said.

According to the release by the City of La Crosse, La Crosse Police are recommending a charge newly signed into law by Governor Tony Evers that specifically adds fentanyl to the list of restricted substances.

This is an active investigation.

