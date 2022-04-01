Advertisement

Brother of Milwaukee’s acting mayor jailed on felony charges

Photo courtesy MGN
Photo courtesy MGN(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A brother of Milwaukee’s acting mayor has been booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on felony charges, including first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon.

The charges, which also include possession of a firearm by a felon, against 37-year-old Allen Addison Jr. were filed in January and an arrest warrant was issued.

Addison is accused of shooting a man in the head in Milwaukee on Jan. 4. The victim survived.

Addison was booked into the jail on Thursday, just days before the mayoral election in which his brother will face off against former Ald. Bob Donovan. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident occurred at 1:18...
Lane closure due to semi trailer crash, 3 people hurt
Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
REPORT: Eau Claire Area Chamber no longer hosting ‘Breakfast in the Valley’
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

According to the criminal complaint, authorities found a hard drive during a search of Krause’s...
La Crosse man suspected of possessing child pornography
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/1/22)
The state Assembly has spent more than $160,000 in taxpayer dollars to fight lawsuits stemming...
Assembly has spent $160K on election investigation lawsuits
Chippewa Falls Police Department Chief, Matt Kelm, says that one gun that was found, and police...
Chippewa Falls School District Superintendent informs families of weapon found on school grounds