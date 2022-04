Dear Families,

We are sending this message today to keep you informed of a recent matter involving the presence of a weapon on the grounds of Chi-Hi. Please note that an imminent threat was never present.

During the week, our HS administration, SRO, and CFPD were informed of this matter. An investigation was immediately launched with a thorough threat assessment conducted and completed yesterday afternoon. While there was no imminent threat, weapons on school grounds are illegal and guns on campus have an enhancer - Expulsion is mandatory for a period of not less than a year for possession of a firearm as defined in Section 921 of Title 18 of the United States Code.

We commend our staff and law enforcement for the manner in which this case was handled. More proceedings are in place involving this matter and student record laws prevent us from disclosing any further information at this time.

Parents, guardians, and students, please be reminded that we work diligently to keep our students and staff as safe as possible. Your cooperation and continuing diligence in "seeing something; saying something" is greatly appreciated. If you have any information about imminent danger in our schools, please call 911. If you have any other information, please contact your child's principal, the police department's non-emergency number 715-723-4424, or report this threat on the WI Department of Justice website, SUSO.

Kind regards,

Jeff Holmes

Superintendent