Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 107th ‘Eau What a Night’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a two-year hiatus, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce was once again able to hold its ‘Eau What a Night’ event in-person Thursday.

It’s the main event of the year for the chamber. After being canceled in 2020, virtual last year and postponed from January this year-- organizers were more than excited to welcome attendees back in-person.

Chamber leaders say the meeting Thursday was a great chance for more than 500 people to come together and network with other businesses, as well as hand out five awards to community members.

In addition to live music and good eats, the night also highlighted the importance of the area chamber.

CEO and President David Minor says the role the organization played during the last two years was vital to getting businesses out the pandemic.

“If you look back two years over COVID, if there wasn’t a chamber I would say we would have seen over 50 percent of the businesses close,” Minor said. “We were the ones out there delivering information, working with all of our partners to make sure businesses were aware of the PPP loans, tax credits, all those other things.”

WEAU’s Judy Clark took home some hardware herself. Judy was selected unanimously by a chamber committee as this year’s Woman of Achievement.

Minor says Judy fit the bill for her three decades of dedication as a journalist, true professionalism and how she lives and breathes this community.

