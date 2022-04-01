Eau Claire woman taken into custody on suspicion of possession of meth

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is in custody and is accused of having thousands of dollars worth of meth.

39-year-old Golia Xiong was arrested by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday after an undercover drug operation, according to a release from the Department.

The release from the Sheriff’s Department said Xiong had over a quarter pound of meth, or 138 grams. The Department estimates the value of the meth to be over $13,000.

Xiong is being held at the Barron County Jail awaiting charges from the Barron County District Attorney’s Office. The Sheriff’s Department is recommending charges of possession of meth with an intent to deliver as well as a probation hold.

