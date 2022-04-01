Advertisement

Evers vetoes bill setting up hunts for farm-raised bovids

(Source: WALB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have allowed hunting ranches to raise bovids. That’s a term for cloven-hoofed mammals, including bison, buffalo, sheep, goats and antelopes.

Republicans who introduced the bill argued that many such animals are already being raised on Wisconsin game farms.

Evers vetoed the bill on Thursday, saying in his veto message that he objects to the increasing the number of non-native species that can be raised and hunted in captivity. He said he supports fair-chase hunting.

